Raja Ram Mohan Roy 249th Birth Anniversary: Ram Mohan has bestowed the title of 'Raja' by Akbar II, the Mughal emperor. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, 'Father of the Indian Renaissance', was the founder of Brahmo Samaj, a social-religious reform movement in the Indian subcontinent, in 1828. He is known for his efforts to abolish Sati pratha and child marriage. Ram Mohan has bestowed the title of 'Raja' by Akbar II, the Mughal emperor. Born into a Vaishnavite family in Radhanagar Hoogly, Bengal Presidency, on May 22, he was a profound social reformer and educationalist who acted as a messenger for modern education in India during the British era. Apart from this, his influence was in the fields of religion, politics and public administration.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy was an expert in languages like English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, Arabic and Persian. He formed an association named Atmiya Sabha to translate Upnishads and has translated it into English, Hindi and Bengali. Ahead of his 249th birth anniversary, we have brought you some of his famous quotes that will leave you inspired:

"Just Consider How Terrible the Day of Your Death Will Be. Others Will Go On Speaking and You Will Not Be Able to Argue Back."

"Ishwar Keval Ek Hai. Uska Koi Aant Nahin, Sabhi Jivit Vastuon Mein Parmatma Ka Astitva Hai."

"The Superstitious Practices Which Deform the Hindu Religion Have Nothing to Do With the Pure Spirit of Its Dictates."

"The present system of Hindus is not well calculated to promote their political interests"

"To abuse and insult, is inconsistent with reason and justice"

"Truth and Virtue do not necessarily belong to wealth and Power and distinctions of big mansions"

"It is necessary that some change should take place in their religion"

"The greater our intercourse with European gentlemen, the greater will be our improvement in literary, social, and political affairs"

"For wise and good men always feel disinclined to hurt those that are of much less strength than themselves"

