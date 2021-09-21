Raj Kundra Adult Film Case: Mumbai Police Crime Branch has claimed that 119 adult videos were found in Raj Kundra's possession during the investigation.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday made yet another sensational claim in the alleged adult film racket case against businessman Raj Kundra, who has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court following his arrest two months ago.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has claimed that 119 adult videos were found from Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and hard drive during the investigation.

It added that Kundra, who is the husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crore.

Earlier on Monday, Kundra's bail application was allowed by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Along with Kundra, his associate and co-accused Ryan Thrope was also granted bail. Thrope and Kundra were arrested on July 19 in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of adult films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody. He is likely to walk out of jail on Tuesday morning, his lawyer has claimed.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta