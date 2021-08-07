Raj Kundra Arrest: A single-judge bench of Justice AS Gadkari said that there was nothing wrong in the Magistrate Court's order when it remanded Raj Kundra to police custody.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a massive setback, the Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe's applications challenging magistrate court's remand order and seeking immediate release. A single-judge bench of Justice AS Gadkari said that there was nothing wrong in the Magistrate Court's order when it remanded Raj Kundra to police custody.

"Remand to custody by magistrate is within conformity of law and does not require interference," the Bombay High Court observed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 in connection with the alleged p**nography case. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Mumbai Court on July 27. "One of the considerations for refusing or granting the bail is the nature of offence and gravity of the offence. The effect of the alleged offence is having nexus with the public at large. The alleged offence is also detrimental to the health of our society," the court had said.

"In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime that has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked. At present investigation is in progress. In such circumstances, at this stage release of the accused will definitely hamper the investigation. So considering the facts and circumstances, both the bail applications are rejected," it added.

However, Kundra in his petition has termed his arrest as illegal as the mandatory provision of issuing notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed. However, the Mumbai Police has claimed that Kundra was arrested as it "cannot be mute spectators of a potential crime if the accused does not co-operate and tries to destroy evidence."

The Mumbai Police has also claimed that officials have recovered 68 p**n videos from Kundra's laptop, adding that a film script with sexual content was also recovered. "There was a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) on Kundra's laptop with details of Hotshots app. The PPT has financial projections, marketing strategies and what the app is all about," it said.

