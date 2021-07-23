Businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July on Friday in connection with the p**nography case. This comes after Kundra and Thorpe were produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July on Friday in connection with the p**nography case. This comes after Kundra and Thorpe were produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The businessman was earlier sent to judicial custody till July 23 along with Kudra's associate Ryan Tharp, who was arrested from the Nerul area on Tuesday morning.

The investigating officer told the court that the authorities had seized a massive cache - around 4 TB - of images and videos that were mostly of adult content from Kundra's procession. A total of 51 allegedly obscene clips were also confiscated the police said.

The police have also found a record of financial transactions between Kundra's account and an account in the United Bank of Africa. The police is suspecting that these transactions were done from the sale of alleged p**nographic content online.

Meanwhile, Kundra's lawyer, Abad Ponda has made an argument in court that it is incorrect to classify 'vulgar content' as p**nography. The content his client sold did not involve "actual intercourse" which is considered as p**n by the law.

"Police is following what web series are doing these days - vulgar content. But that's not really classified as porn. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it's not actual intercourse, it's not classified as porn," Ponda said.

The lawyer also said that the arrest of his client should only be made when the investigation cannot go further without it. “Police custody should be an exception and not a norm. Arrest should be made only when the investigation cannot move further without the arrest. In this case, the accused was made to join investigation once he was arrested,” Ponda added.

Raj Kundra is arrested in connection with selling p**nographic content via a mobile application. The businessman had sought anticipatory bail in the case.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha