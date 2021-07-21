New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Businessman Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty's husband has been sent to three days of police custody on Tuesday (July 20) after his arrest in a case related to p**nographic content shown through mobile-based applications.

Here are 5 points you must know about the p**n case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband:

1. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 after long hours of police questioning and his former assistant Umesh Kamat allegedly named him. The police have found p**nographic clips and emails from Kundra's office. The police said they have enough evidence that shows that Raj Kundra was the key conspirator in the p**nography racket.

2. As per the statement given by the police, Kundra paid around Rs 10,000 to women for the p**nographic clips. Some of them have also alleged that they were lured in with offers of roles in web series but then forced to shoot p**nography. Actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have also blamed Kundra for bringing them to the adult industry. The films were shot in Mumbai, in hotels and rented houses.

3. The content creation and operation of the p**nography racket were done from Raj Kundra's Mumbai office. Kundra was involved in producing and streaming p**nographic content on the "Hotshots" app, according to the police. However, Kundra has claimed that he had sold the app to Pradip Bakshi who is another accused in the case.

4. As per the police investigation, Kundra had set up a WhatsApp group on which the production, distribution, and selling of Hotshots clips were discussed. He routinely checked on the finances of the app.

5. Around Rs 7.5 crore has been seized so far in this case, the Mumbai police said. The police have also informed that Kundra may have set up a company in the UK to avoid the anti- p**nography laws in India.