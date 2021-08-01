After the Mumbai Crime Branch started getting hold of Raj Kundra and other accused in the scandal, public prosecutor Aruna Pai reportedly said that Kundra and others started deleting content from the chat groups.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband remains behind the bars for allegedly being the ‘key conspirator’ in the infamous pornographic scandal which allegedly involved production of X-rated films and its distribution through certain apps. However, there have been contrasting reports on the scale of this production and financial investments and returns involved.

Public prosecutor Aruna Pai cleared the air once and for all inside Bombay High Court on Saturday. Arunai informed the court that a total of “51 p*orn*graphic films were seized” from two apps by the Mumbai crime branch.

“Police has seized 51 movies under the Hotshot and Bolly Fame app during their search. Besides, more material was seized from Kundra’s personal laptop, mobile phone, and Storage Area Network (SAN) device,” Pai told Bombay High Court.

Kundra and others destroyed evidence: Public Prosecutor

After the Mumbai Crime Branch started getting hold of Raj Kundra and other accused in the scandal, public prosecutor Aruna Pai reportedly said that Kundra and others started deleting content from the chat groups.

“Instead of co-operating, they started deleting content from the WhatsApp groups and chats. Thus, they started destroying evidence. When an accused starts destroying evidence, the investigating authorities cannot be mute spectators, and they have to prevent them. Therefore to prevent them, they were arrested,” Pai further informed the Bombay high court.

The public prosecutor had earlier opposed Kundra’s bail application, saying that the accused is an influential personality and therefore can intimidate the witnesses, which can go on to hamper the probe in the case.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty was interrogated by the Crime Branch on July 24. The actress reportedly defended her husband by saying that he produced erotica and not p*orn.

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma