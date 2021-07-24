Raj Kundra Arrest: Shilpa Shetty, who was questioned by the cops on Friday, further claimed that her husband is innocent. She claimed that Raj Kundra was not involved in producing p**n content and blamed London-based Pradeep Bakshi, his brother-in-law.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, whose husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in connection with the alleged p**nographic case, has told Mumbai Police that she was unaware "exact content of HotShots" and she has nothing to do with it, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Shetty, who was questioned by the cops on Friday, further claimed that her husband is innocent, adding that "erotica is different from p**n". She claimed that Kundra was not involved in producing p**n content and blamed London-based Pradeep Bakshi, his brother-in-law.

"Shilpa Shetty said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent," ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources as saying.

The Mumbai Police had on Friday recorded the statements of Shilpa Shetty at her house in suburban Juhu. It also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop. ANI sources said that the cops want to know whether Shilpa played an active role in the entire p**n racket.

The sources said that the Bollywood actress was asked if she was aware of p**n content upload related operations being conducted in the premises of the Viaan company. Mumbai police is also checking whether any money earned from the p**n racket was routed to and from Shilpa's accounts or not, they said.

Meanwhile, Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were sent to police custody till July 27 by a Mumbai court on Friday. The police told the court that they suspect money earned from p**nography was used for online betting. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating p**nographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma