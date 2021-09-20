Raj Kundra has been granted bail by Mumbai court in the adult films case on Monday. Along with him, accused Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the same case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. Along with Raj Kundra, accused Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the same case.

This comes after Kundra on Saturday moved a bail application in a court, claiming that he was being made a "scapegoat" and that there was no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet filed against him for being actively involved in the creation of alleged adult content.

The crime branch which is probing the case had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Kundra and three others pertaining to the alleged creation of adult films and publishing them through selected apps.

Kundra approached the court saying that the investigation in the case was practically over. In the bail, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that there is no single evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots' with an offence under law.

The bail plea also said that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant (Kundra) that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings. It is the sole discretion of the individual artists to upload their contents on the app, the plea said.

Kundra also claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. He added his name was not there in the FIR but he has been dragged by the police in the case.

However, as per the probe agency, the Hotshots app was being used by the accused of uploading and streaming obscene content.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He is currently in judicial custody.

