Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Businessman Raj Kundra was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a p**nographic film racket in India. The police have claimed that Kundra -- the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty -- allegedly created p**nographic films and streamed them on a mobile application called 'Hotshots'. However, it has denied any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action," Hindustan Times quoted Mumbai Police's Milind Bharambe as saying.

What is Hotshots?

The Hotshots app was initially developed by Raj Kundra's company named Arms Prime Media Pvt Ltd, but was later sold to a London-based entity named Kenrin Ltd. Kenrin Ltd is owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pardeep Bakshi. After the revelation, it is said that the pivot of the racket was this app, where adult 18+ content along with videos of some of the "hottest celebrities from all over the world” were being streamed. On the other hand, the app was subscription-based.

However, due to the obscene content, the app was taken down by the Google play store and Apple App Store in the year 2020. Further investigation spill the facts that Raj's company Viaan Industries had an agreement with UK-based Kenrin, in regard to the kind of content the app will produce. On the other hand, Kenrin Ltd had the complete responsibility for operating the app meanwhile Kundra's company was responsible for the shooting of the video and the subscription money used to come in the name of Kenrin.

Meanwhile, in February this year, a woman filed a case with Mumbai Police where she complained that she was forced to do a p**n film. It is being said, that similarly two more cases have been registered under Mumbai Police and the property cell of the Mumbai Police have made various arrests till now.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen