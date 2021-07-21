Raj Kundra's name was not involved in the p**nography case from the beginning itself. His name came up during the investigation of the obscene videos and later the Mumbai police found out that he was the main conspirator of this business.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday in connection with making obscene films and publishing them through a mobile application. On Tuesday Raj and his accomplice, Ryan Tharp were remanded to three-day police custody after appearing before the court.

Here's how the Crime Branch caught Raj Kundra in the p**n case:

Raj Kundra's name was not involved in the p**nography case from the beginning itself. His name came up during the investigation of the obscene videos and later the Mumbai police found out that he was the main conspirator of this business. Giving full details of the case, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police revealed how they finally caught Raj Kundra.

Raid started in Madh Island bungalow



According to a Dainik Jagran report the police, acting on a tip, raided a bungalow located in Mumbai's Madh Island on February 4. In the raid, five people were caught while making obscene films and two people were found in a compromising position. A woman was also rescued in the raid who later became the complainant.

After a few days, the police arrested the producer Rova Khan and actress Gehana Vashistha. Gehana currently is out on bail. She has claimed that she was wrongly arrested, they were not shooting p**nographic films, but erotic films.

Raj Kundra's name was revealed while questioning Umesh

As the police investigation turned to apps like Hotshots where these movies were uploaded, Umesh Kamat, who used to work for a London-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd became instrumental in reaching Raj Kundra. Umesh used to work for Kundra also in the past and it was he who revealed his name first during the interrogation.

It was found that although the Hotspots app was owned by Kenrin, but was operated by Raj Kundra's company Viaan Industries. Kenrin was used to upload the clips to evade the law in India. The police have also found some documents from Kundra's office like agreement papers, emails, WhatsApp chats, and p**nographic clips as evidence against him. It was after all this, Raj Kundra was arrested. His name was not included in the charge sheet filed earlier as his role could not be verified.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha