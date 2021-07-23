Here are the top ten developments into the scandal that have taken the nation by storm

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and British businessman of Indian origin, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday on the charges of creating p*rn*graphic films and publishing them through certain mobile applications. Subsequently Kundra was produced before a Court and the remand that police sought was granted. Ever since, there have been a range of developments into the case and a series of interrogations have taken place, out of which startling revelations have come out in the light. A total of 11 persons have been arrested so far in the case.

Here are the top ten developments into the scandal that have taken the nation by storm:

1. Raj Kundra is accused of being a “key conspirator” in creating and publishing p*rn*graphic content online. Mumbai Police claimed that Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi were running an international p*rn racket through their content production companies in India and the United Kingdom.

2. The two companies had a mobile application called ‘HotShots Digital Entertainment’, developed by Kenrin Ltd. The app was subsequently taken off the Google and Apple play store for the type of content it hosted. “Though the company was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra’s Viaan Industries,” Mumbai’s Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe said.

3. Actresses Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey separately claimed that they were among the first to report the case to the cybercrime cell in Mumbai. Both Chopra and Poonam Pandey have alleged wrongdoing on Kundra's account.

4. According to several reports, the Mumbai Police officials stated that Kundra made over 100 p*rn movies in the last one-and-a-half-year, all of which were produced in India.

5. Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) claimed that Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officials up to ₹25 Lakh to evade his arrest. The ACB reportedly found four such emails corroborating the bribe and the transaction made.

6. Actress Shilpa Shetty has maintained the silence on the developments surrounding the case. The Police told media on Friday that the actress will not be served any summon in the case.

7. Another accused in the case out on bail, actress and TV show presenter Gehana Vashisht claimed that Kundra was planning to launch another app named Bollyfame and had cast sister-in-law Shamita Shetty for a role in it. There was, however no plan to have bold scenes in it, the former Miss Asia Bikini added.

8. On July 23, searches were carried out at Raj Kundra's Juhu residence where he was taken along with the Police. Shilpa Shetty too was questioned and a statement of hers was recorded.

9. Kundra and another accused Ryan Thorpe were produced before a Mumbai court, which extended their custody till 27 July.

10. Raj Kundra's lawyer has moved to Bombay High Court, saying that the 'Arrest is illegal'.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma