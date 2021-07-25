Raj Kundra Arrest: Gehana Vasisth summoned by Mumbai crime branch, likely to appear before it today. Also, ED might join the probe. Scroll down for the latest updates

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content. Since then, several actors and celebrities have accused Kundra of pushing them into this business.

However, Gehana Vasisth has come out in support of Kundra. She has also supported Shilpa Shetty's statement over the businessman. However, the Mumbai Police has also summoned Vasisth and asked her to appear before it by Sunday. It must be mentioned that Vashisht was arrested in February this year for shooting and uploading obscene videos.

Raj Kundra's employees turn into a witness

A new development in the case has been reported by ANI that four employees of Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is accused. "Four employees of businessman Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is an accused: Mumbai Police Sources," read ANI tweet.

ED likely to join the probe

According to a report by The Times of India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might join the probe. This comes after the investigating agency found a suspicious transaction between Raj and a South Africa bank account of Mercury International company (online betting and casino gaming).

Meanwhile, the crime branch is also investigating the couple's joint bank account and suspects that some transactions were made between Raj's account and Kenrin Limited, owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

The officials have also searched the couple's house and office. Reports suggest that the officials found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri.

"We have brought these files, which will be studied by the forensic auditing team. We are sending eight servers seized from Kundra’s office for forensic analysis as prima facie we have found pornographic data deleted after the police busted the racket in February. Experts can find out whether these servers have been used to upload pornographic material to Kenrin," The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv