Raj Babbar Gets 2-Year Jail In 26-Year-Old Assault Case

Actor and Former Rajya Sabha Member Raj Babbar on Thursday has been sentenced to 2 years in Jail by Special Court in Lucknow in connection with a case registered 26 years ago in 1996 for violating the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha election.

The Special court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8500 on Raj Babbar. As per the court, Raj Babbar was convicted of obstruction of government work and assault. During the announcement of the sentence, Babbar was present in the court.

As per reports, the Congress leader has been found guilty of interfering in government duties and physical assault. In the year 1996, a case was filed against Bollywood actor by then-polling official Krishna Singh Rana. The incident happened when the former Rajya Sabha member was then in the Samajwadi Party and was contesting the elections from Lucknow.

In his complaint to Wazirganj police station on May 2, 1996, Rana claimed that Babbar and some other people forced their way into voting booth 192 at Sultan-e-Madaris school during the Lok Sabha elections and mistreated and obstructed him from carrying out his duties.

Reportedly, the complaint further claimed that the polling agent had nose and throat injuries, as well as damage to his lips. Meanwhile, after an investigation on the same, a charge sheet was filed against Rana.

Talking about Raj Babbar, the actor is known for his films like Aankhen (1993), Dalaal (1993), The Gambler (1995), Andaz (1994), Yaarana (1995), Barsaat (1995), Ziddi (1997), Gundagardi (1997), Daag the Fire among others. He has also acted in television. He appeared in the introductory episodes of the famous Indian TV series Mahabharat, as king Bharat, and Bahadur Shah Zafar as Akbar.

He entered politics by joining Janata Dal in 1989. From 1994 to 1999 he was a member of Rajya Sabha. He was re-elected in the 14th Lok Sabha elections for his second term in 2004.