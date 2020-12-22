It is reported that after the video went viral, an FIR was lodged against Rishabh Mehra under IPC section 428 (killing or maiming animal).

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: A month ago, a man from Noida was caught redhanded abusing his Labrador puppy as he thrashed him with a belt and then banged him against the floor of his house. The videos and photos of the man committing the heinous crime went viral on social media and now the Twitteratis are seeking justice for the little puppy and are asking the company where the man works to fire him.

The video that went viral showed a Noida based man Rishabh Mehra from Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 of Noida, thrashing his dog brutally with a belt and then banging him against the floor. The little dog named Buddy suffered several injuries all over his body and a fracture in his femur.

Fire Rishab Mehra, @Cognizant. What are you waiting for ? https://t.co/2d7Releyyq — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 21, 2020

One of the volunteers from People for Animals (PFA) filmed the incident when she heard the cries of a puppy yelling in pain. Sujriti, a volunteer from PFA shared the video on social media and it went viral. After this, BJP leader and PFA founder Maneka Gandhi also took cognizance of the matter and in a tweet, she wrote, "Rishabh Mehra has still not been arrested and is absconding. He works at @Cognizant. These pictures are of a leash that was stuffed into Buddy’s anus (found during his operation) and of his crushed bones. Shall we allow this monster to get away with this cruelty?

Maneka Gandhi also shared a petition on social media and the title reads "Justice for Buddy". Actress Richa Chadha too came forward and raised the voice and taking to Twitter she wrote, "Hi

@Cognizant

Fire Rishabh Mehra. He beat up his pet dog and stuffed a leash up his anus. Do you want him working for you ?"

After the #JusticeforBuddy went viral, many social media users came in support and one of the users wrote, "As a former employee of

@Cognizant

, I don't want people like Rishabh Mehra to pollute our esteemed organization.

Kindly take strict action against this evil spirit, "

Hi @Cognizant .

Fire Rishabh Mehra. He beat up his pet dog and stuffed a leash up his anus. Do you want him working for you ? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2020

Unbelievable cruelty by @cognizant employee Rishabh Mehra and his 'psychologist' wife. https://t.co/gbKxmggntV — Jyoti 'Bombaywalla' (@TravellingJyoti) December 16, 2020

As a former employee of @Cognizant , I don't want people like Rishabh Mehra to pollute our esteemed organization.



Kindly take strict action against this evil spirit 😠 https://t.co/CABW2dlb0b — Aquif Raza (@aquifraza4) December 16, 2020

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma