New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday brought much-needed relief from the unbearable heat over the past few days. Earlier the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the city is likely to witness gusty winds and light intensity rain in isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR. Residents of Delhi woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 percent.

The maximum temperatures in the national capital have ranged above 46 degrees Celsius in the last few days. Earlier on Thursday (May 19), the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday (May 15).

In addition, the weather department has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds on Saturday (May 21). IMD also said that a partly cloudy sky and rains are likely to keep the mercury in check for the next three to four days, from May 21 to 24.

Furthermore, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 206 at 9:03 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, after an early arrival over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the south-west monsoon is racing towards the mainland with the weather office forecasting onset over Kerala by the middle of next week, news agency PTI reported. On the other hand, severe heatwave conditions were predicted in parts of Rajasthan on Friday.

Heatwave conditions continued in most parts of the state on Thursday with many places registering temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Barmer and Dholpur were recorded as the hottest places in the state, recording over 47 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha