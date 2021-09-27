New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there is a possibility of heavy rain in many states of the country for the next 2-3 days as a Cyclonic Circulation lies over East-central and Northeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Myanmar Coast. As per the IMD heavy rain may occur in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

This comes as Cyclone Gulab weakened into a deep depression on Sunday. Its aftermath continues to linger over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas. The Deep Depression will move westwards and turn into a low pressure area over Maharashtra, IMD said.

Currently, the Monsoon Trough is passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, and Sagar- the center of deep depression. It will then move eastwards across East Central Bay of Bengal.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena told news agency ANI that Cyclone Gulab is expected to move out of the borders of Odisha in the next 2-3 hours. No case of damage or injury has been reported yet.

List of states expected to witness rains in next 24 hours:

Isolated light to moderate rain may fall over Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light to moderate rain is possible over parts of Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Yellow alert in MP

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 19 districts of MP due to the effect of Cyclone Gulab. The forecasting agency has said that the rain will continue for the next 3 to 4 days.

Rain in these districts of Bihar

Rain with strong wind and thunder in some districts of Bihar has been predicted. IMD has also issued an alert for these districts which include Gopalganj, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Samastipur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Madhepura, Buxar, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Saharsa, and Supaul.

