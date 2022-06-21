Delhites were finally relived from the scorching heat as rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday. The IMD has issued yellow alert as the city as the city is expected to witness thunderstorms or gusty winds along with the rain.

The minimum temperature stood at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall, visuals from Congress office.



As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' today. pic.twitter.com/PMt0W19NlS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

According to a data by IMD (India Meteorological Department), the city recorded the relative humidity of 71 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to touch a mark of 32 degrees Celcius.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is expected to settle at 25 degrees celcius while the maximum temperature is likely to stand at 34 degrees Celcius, with a mainly clear sky forecast, as stated by IMD.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) of the city was recorded in 'moderate' (132) category on Tuesday, as per the data of Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI lying between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 falls under 'satisfactory' category, 101-200 is considered moderate, 201-300 falls in the 'poor' category, 301-400 in very poor and an AQI lying between 401 and 500 falls under the 'severe' category.

