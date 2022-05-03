New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the heatwave has been abated from all parts of the country and the maximum temperature has further fallen by two to four degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

No significant change is predicted in the maximum temperature over most parts of northwest India and central India during the next two to three days. The mercury is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter, it said in a statement.

In Delhi-NCR, the minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 27 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD data.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, with a partly cloudy sky and possibility of development of thunder and lightning predicted on May 4.

Also, the weather department said very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh and very light rain and thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather will most likely remain dry over the state’s western part on May 5 and May 6.

The IMD said light rainfall with dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Bihar during the next 3 days.

In Jammu and Kashmir, widespread rain/thunderstorm is likely in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours and weather will remain erratic till May 5.

However, heatwave conditions will return to some parts of Maharashtra from Wednesday and isolated areas of Rajasthan from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added.

The Indian weather department also said that a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week and a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4.

(With Agency Inputs)

