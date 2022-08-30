Rain Alert: Amidst Heavy Rains, Bengaluru Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Today

Many parts of Bengaluru were thrown into disarray after overnight rains caused waterlogging and inundation in many areas of the city, particularly around the tech parks. Flooding was severe in areas such as Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout, according to officials. Traffic was also impacted in these areas, with many vehicles seen moving slowly through knee-deep and ankle-deep puddles.

A stormwater drain overflowed, flooding Rainbow Drive Layout and Sunny Brooks on Sarjapur Road. Many homes were flooded, and officials were seen pumping the water out of the roads.

The Outer Ring Road, which connects the city to the tech parks on the outskirts of Bengaluru, was severely impacted by traffic. Rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto ORR Bellandur, near Eco Space saw major flooding.

A yellow warning has been issued for Bengaluru, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in many areas on Tuesday, August 30. On Tuesday, schools and PU colleges throughout the city will be closed. However, due to the flooding, many commuters faced severe traffic on their way to work.

According to reports, five people have died as a result of heavy rains in Karnataka. Overnight rain killed a 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, killed about 160 sheep and two dozen cattle, and flooded over 4,000 houses in Ramanagara, a Bengaluru suburb.

The last time such rain fell in Bengaluru's thriving Ramanagara region was in 2004.