New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it will run 80 new trains from September 12 and reservation bookings for the same will start two days before on September 10. Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that these new trains will run in addition to 230 trains that are already running.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," the Railway Board Chairman said.

Yadav said that railways will also run special trains on requests from state governments for exams and any other purposes. "Will also run trains whenever there is a request from state governments for exams and other such purposes," the Railway Board Chairman added.

Earlier last month, Indian Railways had extended the suspension of regular passenger train services till further notice. The national transporter, however, announced that 230 special trains which are running at present, will continue to operate.

Notably, regular passenger trains services were earlier suspended till 12 August in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis and additional special trains may be run based on the requirement, the national carrier said.

The government has allowed Metro trains to resume operations from September 7 under the new Unlock 4 guidelines released last week. However, given their large network, passenger trains were not allowed to resume regular operations during the Unlock 4.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma