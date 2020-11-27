The Indian Railways has extended the operation of all festival special trains till December 31. The decision came after the commerce ministry last week proposed an extention of four months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a relief to commuters, the Indian Railways has extended the operation of all festival special trains till December 31. The decision came after the commerce ministry last week proposed an extention of four months. The extention will provide a much needed relief to commuters given the passengers' rush in stations and trains.

The Railways has already announced festival special trains for Mumbai, Delhi, Hatia, Kolkata, Bangalore till November 30 after the Railway Board's approval in view of the large crowds on Diwali and Chhath.

Below is the list of major festival special trains

Gorakhpur-Trivandrum Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Jammuutvi Puja Special

Bhagalpur-Jammuutvi Puja Special

Chapra-Delhi Puja Special

Gorakhpur-LTT Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Howrah Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Puja Special

Chapra-LTT Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Pune Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Shalimar Puja Special

Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Puja Special

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Puja Special

LTT-Gorakhpur Puja Special

Gorakhpur-CSTM Puja Special

Lucknow-Pataliputra Puja Special

Meanwhile, the Railway administration has changed the timetable of the Gwalior-Barauni festive special train. The 04185 Gwalior-Barauni special train will now run from Gwalior at 12.00 pm daily from November 28 till further notice.

The Indian Railways had increased the number of trains to UP, Bihar and other states during Chhath Puja and Diwali. The railways had added around 400 new special trains and issued a notice regarding the schedule, ticket availability and travel guidelines during the festive season.

It had appealed to the passengers to pre-book their seats for the journey, saying only reserve class coaches will be allowed in these special trains. In the notice issued by the railway, it has been said that without reserve tickets, the passenger will not be allowed on the platforms.

