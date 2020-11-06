Indian Railway has issued a notice regarding the schedule of the special trains for Chhath Puja and Diwali. The special trains will run in different parts of the country which include UP, Bihar and others.

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: October and November have brought a festive atmosphere in the country, but this year, it has increased the government's concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Like every year, the Indian Railways has increased the number of trains to UP, Bihar and other states during Chhath Puja and Diwali. But, this time passengers will have to follow the special guidelines. According to the reports, the Indian Railway has estimated a huge number of passengers who are set to board the trains even during the pandemic. So, the railways have made better preparations for the safe travelling of all the passengers.

During the lockdown, so many people had made their way back to their homes, but then they returned to the big cities to resume the work. Now, during the festive season, people are seeking travel arrangements and trains are the easiest source to travel at cheap and best rates.

During the festive season, Indian Railways has run around 400 new special trains. Indian Railway has issued a notice regarding the schedule, ticket availability and travel guidelines during the festive season. Northern Railway has appealed to the passengers to pre-book their seats for the journey. It was told that in these special trains, only reserve class coaches will be allowed. In the notice issued by the railway, it has been said that without reserve tickets, the passenger will not be allowed on the platforms.

Special trains by ECR

During Diwali and Chhath festivals, several Pooja special trains are being operated for the convenience of the passengers. In this series, East Central Railway will operate six Pooja Special trains from November 10 to December 2. These include one train each from Patna to Ranchi, Dhanbad, Barkakana, Singrauli and Durg, while one Pooja special trains will run from Jayanagar to Manihari.

It includes Dhanbad-Patna Pooja Special, Patna-Dhanbad Special, Barkakana-Patna Pooja Special, Patna-Barkakana Pooja Special, Singrauli-Patna Pooja Special, Patna-Singrauli Pooja Special, Jayanagar-Manihari Pooja Special, Manihari-Jayanagar Pooja Special, Rajendranagar Terminal-Durg Pooja Special, Rajendranagar Terminal Pooja Special, Patna-Ranchi Pooja Special and Ranchi-Patna Pooja Special trains.

Trains from New Delhi and Old Delhi railway station

Indian Railway has run 90 special trains from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The number of trains from Delhi has been increased due to the instability in the coronavirus cases in the National Capital.

Train Fare

According to the notice issued, special fare will be applicable on these special trains. The fare of these trains is expected to be 10–30 per cent higher than that of Mail / Express trains. The officials have made it clear that these festival special trains will be run only till 30 November.

