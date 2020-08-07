Amid complaints of abuse and ill-treatment, the Railways had ordered a review of the post and in 2014 constituted a joint secretary-level committee of nine members of the Railway Board to review the policy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railways is all set to end a colonial-era practice of appointing the ‘Khalasis’, also known as the ‘Bungalow Peons’, who are hired to work at the residence of senior railway officials.

The announcement came after the order from the Railway board stopping any new appointment for the post of Khalasi. In an order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review.

"The issue regarding the appointment of TADK is under review in Railway Board. It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect”, the order stated.

"Further, all cases approved for such appointments since 1st July 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," the order added further.

After joining the Railways as temporary staff, the Khalasis or TADKs become group D staff following a screening process after a period of around three years from joining.

In earlier days, officers posted in remote areas or working in the field during odd hours would be provided a TADK to ensure security for his family as well as do odd official work like take phone calls or ferry files.

The TADK staffers later become the ticket examiners, porters, mechanics for air-conditioned coaches and cooks for the running room. However, the post was downgraded over the years and the TADKs were assigned the role of domestic help and office peons.

Amid complaints of abuse and ill-treatment, the Railways had ordered a review of the post and in 2014 constituted a joint secretary-level committee of nine members of the Railway Board to review the policy.

A TADK staff, who have a minimum educational qualification of up to class 8 are paid around Rs 20,000-22,000 per month and given benefits akin to Group D staff of the Railways.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan