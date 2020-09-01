The Indian Railways is planning to run 100 special trains for intra-state and inter-state movement.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: The Indian Railways is planning to run 100 special trains for intra-state and inter-state movement of passengers. According to a report in Times of India, the railway ministry is seeking permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs for operating as many 100 trains. At present, only 230 passenger trains are operational, which includes 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains. The Railway Ministry is also in direct consultation with the state governments to understand their position on inter-state movement of trains.

"The Railways will run more special trains apart from the 230 plying currently, for which consent has been sought from state governments," a ministry official told news agency PTI. Currently, all regular passenger services are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Under the latest set of guidelines, Centre has eased restrictions on several services in order to spur economic growth in the country. Metro rail services have be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner

Last month, The Railways had announced that all regular passenger trains, which were earlier suspended till 12 August, are to remain suspended 'until further notice.

"It may be noted that 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run," the railways' notification said.

All regular train services were cancelled since 25 March when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began. While 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains were started initially, the IRCTC began 200 more trains since 1 June.

With the suspension of passenger trains indefinitely, Indian Railways has estimated a loss of around ₹ 40,000 crore in its passenger business for this fiscal.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha