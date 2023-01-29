Railways Minister Shares Video Of Vande Bharat Express Being Cleaned After Garbage Pic Goes Viral

A DAY after the video of garbage scattered on the floor of Vande Bharat Express was shared by an IAS officer, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday asked people to adopt the cleaning practices in the trains.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of a railway staff collecting empty plastic bottles and other waste items from the seat of every passenger on the train, and wrote, "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected".

The minister also instructed concerned officials to change the cleaning practice in these trains.

He stressed adopting the cleaning process as it is practised in flights. In this process, one person will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to put any litter around in the bag.

This came a day after a picture of dirty floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train took the social media platforms by storm. The picture was widely shared on Twitter with netizens condemning the littering.

Many social media users also requested the minister to take an action in the matter.

Earlier, there were reports of newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express having being littered with plates, cups and other trash. Railways officials had said that the train was found to be dirty when it reached Visakhapatnam even though housekeeping staff did their job at regular intervals.

Railways had appealed to the passengers to keep the prestigious train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously-developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.