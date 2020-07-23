The new reservation system was launched on July 22 and ticket examiners have started checking tickets by scanning QR codes in a bid to reduce human-to-human contact.

The North Western Railway initiated the process of introducing QR Codes for 12 stations to get unreserved tickets easily on mobile. (Picture credits: ANI)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Railways have begun checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on railway tickets under the Moradabad division of Northern Railways. The move is aimed at minimizing human to human contact amid a spike in the coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh.



Introducing the new initiative, Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash told the news agency ANI, “We have made a modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes.”



The new reservation system was launched on July 22 and ticket examiners have started checking tickets by scanning QR codes in a bid to reduce human-to-human contact. The North Western Railway initiated the process of introducing QR Codes for 12 stations to get unreserved tickets easily on mobile.

At the stations including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Abu Road, Udaipur City, Durgapura, Alwar, Rewari, Sanganer, Lalgarh, and Gandhinagar Jaipur, passengers can obtain paperless unreserved mobile tickets.



Check how you can book tickets through QR codes:

1. The user is required to download the UTS application from Google Play Store on the smartphone.

2. After downloading the application in your device, the user needs to complete the 'registration' and 'login' process.

3. After completing the login, the user is required to select QR booking in the 'book ticket' menu and scan the QR code provided at the station premises.

4. Following the scanning of QR code, select the destination and other required fields to complete the booking process.

Posted By: Simran Babbar