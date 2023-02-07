Railway Track Worth Crores Sold to Scrap Dealer In Bihar's Samstipur; Two RPF Personnel Suspended

A BIZARRE incident of a missing railway track was reported from Bihar's Samastipur where two kilometres of railway tracks worth crores have been stolen and sold to dealers in connivance with the RPF without auctioning it. Soon after the matter came to the fore, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been suspended.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Railway Division, Ashok Agarwal said the inquiry committee has been formed for the investigation.

"A departmental-level inquiry committee has been formed for investigation. Two personnel have been suspended with immediate effect including Jhanjharpur RPF outpost in-charge Srinivas of Railway Division and Jamadar Mukesh Kumar Singh of Madhubani for not informing the department about the case on time," Agarwal, as quoted by ANI, said.

"It has been reported that a scrap of the railway line was sold to the scrap dealer in connivance with the RPF without auctioning it. There seems to be a stir in the railway department regarding the matter," Aggarwal further added.

The railway line was laid from Pandaul station of Samastipur Railway Division to Lohat Sugar Mill which was closed for a long time. The official said the matter is being investigated by the team of Darbhanga RPF Post and Railway Vigilance.

This is not the first time, such an unusual incident was reported from Bihar. Last year, in November, an unidentified gang of thieves drilled a hole in a boundary wall and stole components of a locomotive at Garhara Railway Station in the Barauni district, railway officials said.

"The accused had drilled a hole on the boundary wall of the station's yard section and stole parts of an old locomotive parked there," Prem Shankar Dubey, an inspector with RPF told ANI.

In January, a 29-feet-tall mobile tower has been reported stolen by thieves allegedly posing as telecom workers in Patna. The tower was installed in Sabzi Bagh in 2006. The robbery came into force after a technical team of the company that had installed the equipment conducted a survey of mobile towers ahead of its 5G rollout.