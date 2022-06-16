Patna | Jagran News Desk: The protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces turned violent in Bihar on Thursday after the agitators burnt trains, vandalised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices, and blocked highways in parts of the state. The protestors, who were seen holding banners that said "Indian Army lovers", are demanding the immediate withdrawal of the scheme, questioning what would the aspirants do after the completion of their four years of service in the armed forces.

Here are 10 key points you need to know about the big story:

1. At least three trains were set on fire in Bihar as protests against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts. Huge crowds gathered in the Chhapra, Jehanabad, Munger and Nawada areas of Bihar, demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. The protestors also blocked the railway tracks and ransacked platforms in several areas.

2. Many of them also blocked National Highway 83 in Jehanabad and burned tyres demanding the scrapping of the scheme.

3. This led to a clash between the protestors and the Bihar Police that forced the latter to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the agitators.

4. Raising questions over the Agnipath scheme, the protestors wonder what would happen to those who join the armed forces after four completing their four-year service.

5. "We work hard to get inducted into the armed forces. How will the service be for 4 years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just 3 years? Government has to take back this scheme," news agency ANI quoted a protestor as saying.

6. "Where will we go after working for only four years?... we will be homeless after four years of service. So we have jammed the roads; the country's leaders will now get to know that people are aware," another aspirant stated.

7. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

8. The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bringing about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour.

9. The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

10. During this period of service to the nation, the Agniveers will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism.

