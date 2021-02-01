As our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared the Union Budget 2021 she made some special announcements for Railways. Read on to know the important details.

Today on Feb 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. She gave out some major announcements for the railway budget which included a record sum of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Out of the huge amount, Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been scooped out for capital expenditure. Apart from this, madam Finance Minister also announced that ‘green railways’ project will be in focus, meanwhile 46,000 new rail lines will be launched.

Nirmala Sitharaman further announced a railway safety fun and Rs 63,000 crore for Chennai Metro line. "Indian Railways have a National Rail Plan for 2030. Next lot of airports to be privatized in tier 2 and 3 towns and cities."

This year’s budget regarding railways is also a way to compensate for the losses faced by the ministry during COVID-19 outbreak.

