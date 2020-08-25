The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Mahad town of Maharashtra’s Raigad mounted to 11 on Tuesday while six more are still feared trapped under the debris

New Delhi: A four-year-old, who was trapped under rubble of the five-storey building that collapses in Maharashtra's Raigad district, was rescued after 18 hours on Tuesday. A video captured the momentary relief on the faces of NDRF personnels and other local officials as they cheered when the kid was pulled out alive.The child was rescued by two NDRF jawans who crawled inside the rubble and pulled him alive, a senior NDRF official said. The official said that the boy is doing fine, but has been sent to a hospital for medical aid and check up.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the mishap have mounted to 11 on Tuesday while six more are still feared trapped under the debris. Three teams of the NDRF and 12 teams of the fire brigade are involved in the rescue operation. Tarek Garden, the five-storey building, was about 10 years old and had over 45 flats. The rescued persons have been shifted to a local hospital at Mahad.

Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said PWD department officials and local people were helping in the rescue operation.A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood. Another video showed police trying to control several onlookers gathered at the collapse site.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyones safety," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha