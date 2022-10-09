Rahul Gandhi Urges Youth To Participate In Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says 'Hatred' Will Destroy The Country's Future

A GROUP of youths met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday and joined him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, holding banners against "rising" unemployment and the communal divide in society.

The Congress leader, Rahul, who has been on the Bharat Jodo Yatra for over a month, said some political parties were trying to spread hatred in the country by misleading youngsters.

The former Congress president met a number of individuals during his 20-km yatra on Sunday, including ladies, children, and a local musician. Senior leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka PCC president D K Shivakumar accompanied him.

In order to unify India and preach the message of peace and brotherhood, Gandhi urged the youth to participate in the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi stated that these young people are stating there is no place for hate in our dear India while posting a photo of their interaction.

"Why are the people of the country raising their voices against hatred? You all know it," he said.

The former Congress chief said a few years ago, the country did not have such an atmosphere as exists today.

"Earlier there was brotherhood, there was mutual love, but today it is not like this. And this is a big reason for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,'" he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Noting that the youth are the future of our country, he said, "They don't want hate, they want love, they want employment so that they can make the future of themselves, their family, and our country."

Gandhi also posted a video on Twitter, "The 'King' of the country has ordered that every voice raised against unemployment, inflation, hatred, and inequality should be crushed. In front of his aspirations and decrees, fearless youths are standing, whose thunder is still reverberating on every street of the country," he wrote in Hindi.

देश के ‘राजा’ का हुक्म है - बेरोज़गारी, महंगाई, नफ़रत और असमानता के खिलाफ उठने वाली हर आवाज़ को कुचल दिया जाए।



उसके इस अरमान और फ़रमान के आगे सीना ताने बेख़ौफ़ युवा खड़े हैं, जिनकी गरज अब भी देश की हर एक सड़क पर गूंज रही है।



ये दबाए न दबेंगे। pic.twitter.com/rZooJNg7VR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to Rahul Gandhi, is receiving a lot of support from young people.

"They are openly talking to me and I am listening to them. Our youth are so talented. Throwing them in the fire of hatred will destroy the future of the country. "

He claimed that people from every caste and religion were participating in the yatra hand in hand and without exchanging names.

He noted that if someone is left behind, people will stop for them, and if someone falls, people will help them up.

"This journey's honesty and cohesion make it beautiful. We must recreate the lovely India that once existed in our country. "