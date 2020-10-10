The victim, Rahul Rajput was in a relationship with a woman from another community but her family members were against it. They had also threatened him and asked to stop talking to her.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on Rahul Rajput's murder and demanded compensation for his family. Another Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra also demanded a fair probe into the incident and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of Rahul. The 18-year-old man was beaten to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar allegedly by the kin of a woman he was said to be in a relationship with, the police said.

"Dalit youth Rahul was beaten to death by people from a particular community and later died in the hospital. The Chief Minister, who does the politics of appeasement, is still silent on this incident. Chief Minister Kejriwal should give immediate compensation to the family of the deceased," Gupta said in a video released on Twitter.

The police said that Rajput was in a relationship with a woman from his locality but her family was against it since they were from different communities. On Wednesday, some people called him to Nanda Road. When he reached there, a group of four to five men, including the woman's brother beat him black and blue.

He was admitted to a hospital for treatment but died due to injuries. According to reports, his autopsy report said that he died due to internal bleeding. The police soon took five people, including three minors, into custody. While one of them is the woman's brother, others are said to be his relatives.

"During the investigation, we found that the boy, who was a resident of Jahangirpuri, was friends with a girl and her family was against it. Her brother and other family members thrashed the boy over this and he died due injuries," senior police officer Vijayanta Arya told reporters.

"The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that the rupturing of the spleen led to his death," Arya said.

Following the incident, the police have arrested two persons, including the woman's brother, while three others have been apprehended. The incident took place on Wednesday. The victim, Rahul Rajput, was a second-year student at Delhi University and provided tuition to school students for a living.

Murder case registered; police appeal people not to give communal colour to the case

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, she said, adding that two men were arrested. The police have also deployed additional personnel to maintain peace in the area.

"We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families", DCP of North West Delhi said amid attempts to give the incident communal colours.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma