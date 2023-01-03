Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Display Sibling Love During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Camera Captures Adorable Moment | Watch

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday entered UP and the yatra in the state was welcomed by AICC General Secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi. During the yatra, the brother-sister duo shared some affectionate moments.

Priyanka Vadra called her elder brother a "warrior" who was wearing the "shield of truth" and was not afraid of anyone, Rahul Gandhi affectionately hugged her and even kissed her on the cheek during the flag handing-over ceremony at the Loni border.

Taking to his social media, Rahul Gandhi later shared a picture of the adorable moment and captioned it, "Some memories captured in pictures become even more beautiful. ❤️."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dainik Jagran (@dainikjagrannews)

They later walked hand in hand during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, often waving to the ecstatic crowds who welcomed their leaders with enthusiasm. Rahul Gandhi also swung his arm around his sister while walking in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat while displaying the bonding between them, amid cheering crowds.

Meanwhile, during addressing people, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I'm proud of my elder brother. People are raising questions about his security, but God will keep him safe as he is fighting for the country and is on the path of truth."

She said that as the Yatra moves towards Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, people should remember that unity is key to development."

The BJP spent crores of rupees to tarnish his (Rahul Gandhi's) image, but nobody can buy my brother," she said.

On Tuesday, the two siblings were welcomed by a large number of people along the path in Uttar Pradesh, where the yatra will be till January 5 evening before entering Haryana.

From Uttar Pradesh, the Yatra will proceed to Haryana (January 6-10), Punjab (January 11-20), spend a day in between in Himachal Pradesh (January 19), before moving towards its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20. The Yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30 with the hoisting of the national flag. The Yatra has covered 3,122 km so far, from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi.

Over the course of 108 days, the Yatra has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi