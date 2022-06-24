Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Office Ransacked, 8 SFI Workers Detained

The office of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad was smashed by a group of activists belonging to the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M). The attack led to tension in Kalpetta, where the office is situated. With this, the workers of the congress party have launched a protest of their own. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the attack and assured that strict actions will be taken against the culprits.

The CM said that people in the country have got the right to protest. However, it should be in a democratic manner, but such protest taking a violent turn is counted under the wrong tendency.

"Strongly condemn the attack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad. Everyone has the freedom of speech and the right to protest in a democratic manner. But it's a wrong tendency that such protests to turn violent. The government will be taken stern action against the culprits," Vijayan was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI said.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised.



Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Eight activists have been taken into custody by the police and a police official was reportedly injured in the stone-pelting and lathi charge following the incident.

The activist shouted slogans that Wayanad doesn't need a 'visiting' MP. The hilly district of Wayanad has various ecologically fragile places.

As the melee continued, a bigger force of police came and arrested some students, and amid all this, activists of CPI-M's youth wing DYFI were seen engaged in heated argument with police for using force against the SFI protesters. Gandhi office staffer Augustine was beaten up by the SFI students and taken to a hospital.

The SFI has not taken up protests on such issues earlier. However, CPI-M district Secretary P. Gagarin said that nothing prevents SFI activists in taking up such issues. He also said he is unaware of what has happened in the protests.

Meanwhile, angry Congress workers also protested against the police. They engaged in a war of words and the police had to carry out a baton-charge for dispersing them.Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan tweeted: "Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly condemning the attack."

"Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said Gandhi has done everything on the buffer zone issue and he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijayan as well over the matter."

The real issue is not buffer zone and Vijayan is duty-bound to give us an answer on why this has happened. We all know that the ED had questioned Gandhi for over 50 hours. And now what happened to his office is being done to please Modi, and Vijayan is doing that because all know that he is in soup on a few counts. I am also seeking an answer from CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri over the ghastly attack," he said.

(With IANS inputs)