Rahul Gandhi's Visit, Mega Rallies: Congress' Gujarat Poll Strategy Might Be Behind Time

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nanded on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Congress on Monday appointed observers for the Gujarat Assembly election scheduled to be held in December this year. Senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Mohan Prakash, Prithviraj Chavan, BK Hariprasad and KH Maniyappa have been given key roles as zonal observers.

After a long wait, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plans to visit Gujarat were disclosed on Sunday. The former party president, who has been canvasing south India under the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', will be visiting Gujarat on November 22. While he tries to recreate Congress' lost stature in national politics, Gandhi was missing from the party's campaign in Himachal Pradesh, where elections were held on November 12.

Congress has been missing from Gujarat as well, while BJP and AAP carry out extensive campaigns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal having paid visits to the poll-bound state.

Congress has planned several mega rallies led by prominent party leaders in the days to come. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will holding rallies in Gujarat. Former chief minister and leaders of OBC, SC, ST communities will also be campaigning in the state.

Elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

On Sunday, Congress released its sixth list of candidates. The party has so far declared candidates for 142 of the total 182 seats in the state.

BJP, which has been in power in the state for the past 27 years, released its list of star campaigners in October. The list of 40 included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jairam Thakur.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and his then deputy Nitin Patel, who have opted out of electoral politics this time, are also part of the list.

PM Modi has already held rallies in Rajkot and Valsad, and is expected to conduct 25 more rallies in 150 constituencies.