An hour and half after saying that Rahul Gandhi’s account has been ‘temporarily suspended’, Congress party’s official Twitter account quoted its previous tweet to suggest an amend that ‘the account has been temporarily locked’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was ‘temporarily suspended’ since Saturday, Indian National Congress said on Saturday late evening. The grand old political outfit called the Twitter suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘temporary’ and said that due process is being followed for its restoration.

“Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!,” INC India wrote on Twitter.

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.



Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

However, an hour and half after saying that Rahul Gandhi’s account has been ‘temporarily suspended’, Congress party’s official Twitter account quoted its previous tweet to suggest an amend that ‘the account has been temporarily locked’.

The account has been temporarily locked. https://t.co/MYqpC8OeIb — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

In a contentious Twitter post on August 4, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly shared an image of himself meeting with the parent of a child who allegedly died after suffering a sexual assault in Delhi Cantt. Following Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Twitter India to take action against Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of family members of the victim of a sexual assault. Rahul's tweet, the NCPCR said, violated provisions of the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act.

NCPCR had also asked the micro blogging platform to remove the photo posted by Congress leader.

By Friday evening, the reported tweet was ‘no longer available’ on Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter timeline.

On a day when India claimed a glorious double medal haul of two Olympic medals – a Gold and Bronze – at Tokyo Olympics, Rahul Gandhi reportedly could not post anything via Twitter the way the former Congress president usually does.

