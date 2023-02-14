Rahul Gandhi’s Plane Deliberately Denied Permission To Land At Varanasi Airport, Alleges Congress

CONGRESS on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s plane was denied permission to land at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Monday, the day when President Murmu visited the city. Congress’s Uttar Pradesh leader Ajay Rai alleged that Airport authorities cited President’s visit as an excuse to deny permission to Gandhi’s plane.

Gandhi’s flight was scheduled to land at the Varanasi Airport on Monday night before it was denied permission, Rai informed. "Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here and then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land due to pressure from the government. They said there is a heavy aircraft movement and traffic congestion and did not give permission," Rai claimed, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is ‘scared’ of Rahul Gandhi and that is why they denied permission for his plane to land at Varanasi’s airport, Rai further asserted. Gandhi was travelling to the ancient city of Varanasi, which is famous for its ghats, to offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple today.

"Prime minister of the country has been anxious since Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, they are troubling Rahul," Rai said. President Droupadi Murmu also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday evening. Prior to that, she had offered prayers at the Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi.

This marks the President’s first visit to Kashi. While there, she also attended the famous evening Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office released a statement giving details of the President’s visit.

The President was visiting Varanasi after returning from Lucknow and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel. President’s daughter, Itishree Murmu, was also visiting Varanasi with the President. India’s first tribal woman President, who is a native of the eastern state of Odisha, left the temple town of Varanasi yesterday.



