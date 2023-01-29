Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra To End Tomorrow, These Oppn Parties To Attend Closing Event In Srinagar

On Monday, as many as 12 opposition parties will join the yatra’s closing ceremony. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE RAHUL Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to reach its final destination on Monday in the last lap of Jammu and Kashmir with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Congress party’s headquarters. On Monday, as many as 12 opposition parties will join the yatra’s closing ceremony. There were 21 parties invited to the event, but some of them declined the invitation due to safety concerns.

Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and the TDP are among those parties who have declined the invitation.

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will attend the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

On Sunday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from the Pantha Chowk of Srinagar. The yatra will stop at Sonwar Chowk and continue to proceed towards Lal Chowk.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which resumed from the Chersoo village in Awantipora after being postponed on Friday due to an alleged security breach. Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the People Democratic Party (PDP), also took part in the yatra at Awantipora along with her daughter Iltija Mufti and her mother Gulshan Nazir.

However, the local police denied any security lapse during the yatra. On Saturday, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the area, Vijay Kumar denied all the allegations and asserted that there were no security lapses during the yatra.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘security lapse’ on January 27. He sought his assistance in providing sufficient protection for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination functions to be held on January 30," Kharge said in his letter to Amit Shah.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7, 2022, from the southern tip of the country and will culminate on January 30 in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories spanning Kanyakumari to Kashmir.