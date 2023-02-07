Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against PM 'Baseless And Shameless': BJP Slams Congress Leader

AFTER Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha today alleged that PM Modi-led government is favouring industrialist Gautam Adani, BJP has slammed the leader. Responding to his statement, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi is making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" which "tarnished" the image of the country.

"Deal and commission" have been part of the Congress' working culture and the party has been in distress as the Modi government eliminated these corrupt practices, the former law minister told reporters soon after Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the prime minister over the Adani issue.

We condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against our govt while speaking in Parliament today. I need to remind him-he, his mother & his brother-in law are on bail. I want to ask him what are National Herald & AgustaWestland scandals?: BJP leader RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/Nu19xiLV5O — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

"Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against PM Modi," Prasad told reporters outside Parliament.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha while his address, Gandhi linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014.

In fact, it is the Congress and its leaders who were involved in all those big scams which tarnished the image of India, he added. Prasad also referred to the National Herald case and the AgustaWestland scam case to attack the Gandhi family. "It's time to revive the memory of Rahul Gandhi on corruption."

Citing the National Herald case, in which Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are accused, Prasad said both are on bail and also raked up the allegations against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

The Congress party is based on the twin pillars of corruption and protecting the corrupt, he said. "Corruption and giving protection to the corrupt have been the history of Rahul Gandhi and his family."

Modi has been running an honest government which has made the laws against fugitive persons and corrupt practices like benami transactions more stringent, the BJP leader said, adding that many absconding accused have been extradited to India and similar exercise is on against others.

With Gandhi displaying pictures of Modi with Adani during his speech, Prasad said the photographs of the Congress leader's presence in the events of Nirav Modi and with Mehul Choksi, both fugitives, are also doing the rounds.