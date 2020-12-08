In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 5 people have been allowed to meet the President, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechuri told the agency.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A joint delegation of Opposition parties led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad y Pawar will Wednesday meet President Ram Nath Kovind, according to news agency ANI. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 5 people have been allowed to meet the President, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechuri told the agency.

"A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind tomorrow at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others. Due to COVID19 protocol, only 5 people have been allowed to meet him," Yechury said.

The Opposition leaders are likely to express their concern over the three farm laws and seek their repeal. However, NCP chief Pawar said that leaders of the Opposition parties will first meet to formulate a collective stand on the farm laws before their meeting with President Kovind.

The Opposition has slammed the Narendra Modi government over the three farm laws, which have been dubbed by farmers as "black laws". Rahul Gandhi's Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Sitaram Yechury's CPI-M are among the Opposition parties supporting the farmers in their fight against the Modi government over the farm laws.

Attacking the Modi government, Gandhi had also urged people of India to come out in support of farmers, who feed the country. He said that farmers of Bihar have been facing a lot of trouble due to the absence of MSP and APMCs and now the prime minister has pushed the entire country into the same well.

"The farmer of Bihar is in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In such a situation, it is our duty to support farmers, those who feed the country," he had said.

