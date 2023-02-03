Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM Modi With 'Message' From Kashmiri Pandits, Flags J-K Admin's 'Insensitive Approach'

DAYS after ending the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting protection for Kashmiri Pandits in the midst of targeted killings by terrorists in the valley.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान कश्मीरी पंडितों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने मुझसे मिलकर अपने दुखद हालात बताए।



आतंकियों की टारगेटेड किलिंग के शिकार कश्मीरी पंडितों को बिना सुरक्षा गारंटी घाटी में जाने के लिए विवश करना निर्दयी कदम है।



आशा है, आप इस विषय में उचित कदम उठाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/1LnxDkT8i9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2023

"Hope you are well. Through this letter, I want to draw your attention to the pain of the Kashmiri Pandits. Targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other people are continuing in the valley. A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu met me during my Bharat Jodo Yatra and told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir," the letter read.

"In this situation, forcing them to return to their work in Kashmir is cruel. The government can accommodate these Kashmiri Pandits in other government departments."

The congress leader also criticised the Lieutenant Governor for using the words like beggar and termed it irresponsible.

"It is very irresponsible of the LG to use words like 'beggar' for them. Probably, you are not aware of the insensitive approach of the local administration in the valley," the letter by the Congress leader read.

Around 4000 Kashmiri Pandits have been working in Kashmir under the Prime Minister's employment package announced in 2008. The employment package consists primarily of two key components. First, giving jobs to 6,000 young Kashmiri Pandits and building accomodation for them. However, many have left the valley due to safety concerns after the continuous targeted attacks by terrorists.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in September, ended in Kashmir on Sunday last month. It travelled across 12 states and two union territories. The Yatra covered a total of 3500 kilometres in 145 days. The yatra was led by the former President of the party, Rahul Gandhi, and it culminated in Kashmir after unfurling the tricolour amid heavy rain in the valley.