Rahul Gandhi Won’t Leave Bharat Jodo Yatra, Unlikely To Attend Parliament Winter Session

FORMER Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, who is presently on the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," is unlikely to attend the upcoming winter session of Parliament due to the Yatra, the party said on Saturday.

The winter session of the parliament is likely to begin the first week of December and conclude by the end of the month. There is a proposal to hold the session between December 7 and 29. However, a final decision regarding the dates will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

This session will be conducted in the old building of the parliament.

When asked if party MPs from the Yatra would attend the session, Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi told reporters that he and three other parliamentarians from the Bharat Jodo Yatra -- Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, and Digvijaya Singh -- are unlikely to attend.

Ramesh stated that they would notify the speaker and chairman that they would be unable to attend the upcoming session of parliament.

Speaking about the yatra, he said that it has completed about half the 3,570 km distance and is seeing massive enthusiasm in Maharashtra.

Opposition leaders including Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, and Aaditya Thackeray joined the yatra in the last few days.

Talking about the sub-yatras, he said that Assam will become the second state to start a more than 850-km-long yatra on November 1, after Odisha, which started the yatra on October 1.

The West Bengal unit of the party will begin a Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state on December 28.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. The Congress claimed earlier in a statement that it was the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year, and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.