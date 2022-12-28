Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Wish PM Modi's Mother Heeraben A Speedy Recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in front of Red Fort, in Delhi. (ANI Photo/File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was hospitalised in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi's 99-year-old mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated on Tuesday night.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also wished for her speedy recovery and said, "We all are with him (PM Modi) in this hour."

In the latest statement on her health, the hospital said Heeraben's condition was stable. "UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital's spokesperson hereby informing that Hon'ble Prime Minister's Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad & her health condition is stable," the statement read.

The prime minister flew to Ahmedabad to visit his ailing mother. The Ahmedabad airport area was declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment was also increased, ANI reported citing its sources.

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health.