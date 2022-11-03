Rahul Gandhi Whips Himself During Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch

Screengrab of video shared by the official Twitter handle of Congress (Rahul Gandhi whipping himself in Telangana during Bharat Jodo Yatra)

AMID the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen practicing whip-wielding during the Bonalu festival in Telangana.

Taking to Twitter, Congress shared a short video clip, "#BharatJodoYatra witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the ‘Pothuraju’ tradition, usually performed during the Bonalu festival in Telangana. Watch Shri Rahul Gandhi try his hand at it."

#BharatJodoYatra witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the ‘Pothuraju’ tradition, usually performed during the Bonalu festival in Telangana .

Watch Shri @RahulGandhi try his hand at it. pic.twitter.com/iW7Vn1jWVT — Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2022

The viral video shows a man whipping himself using a thick black lash. The next moment, Gandhi is seen holding the lash. He then started whipping himself many times.

The crowd, meanwhile, cheers for him as he participates in the ritual.

Gandhi was also accompanied by former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas on Thursday. "Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra," AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/zDpIu4gmhk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday took a dig at Congress and said that the party is in "self-destruction mode" and has no future.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Kuldeep Bishnoi who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August this year after being expelled from Congress said, "Congress is in self-destruction mode. It would remain in the number two spot, but BJP would win the bypoll."

"If Rahul Gandhi wants to do political suicide, he can, I cannot do that by being in Congress. Congress has no political future. Rahul Gandhi is conducting the padyatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) to save his own reputation," he further added.

"Everybody knows what happened with Dalit leaders Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar. I wanted to be the Congress chief in Haryana, if I were made so, the results for Congress would be good," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)