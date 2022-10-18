Rahul Gandhi Was Asked Which Sunscreen He Uses During Bharat Jodo Yatra. Watch His Reply

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as party leader Rahul Gandhi along with others reached Halaharvi village in the Kurnool district after a day's break. On the 40th day of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi revealed that till now he hasn't got any blisters, nor is he using any sunscreen during the Yatra. Congress on Monday posted a video where Rahul Gandhi can be seen relaxing and exchanging some conversation on 'sunscreens'.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was talking with workers of the party while sitting at their campsite in Karnataka. The video was shared by the official handle of Bharata Jodo Yatra, with the caption, "Yes or no to sunscreen? Best moments so far? Does break time mean family time? Listen to this heart-to-heart between @RahulGandhi and fellow Bharat Yatris."

Meanwhile, the video was titled "What's up, Yatris?" In the video, while sitting Rahul Gandhi asks Party workers if they are doing fine and then questions 'if everyone is walking in the Yatra."

To which, they replied with, "Yes, sir. 100 per cent," however one of the party members highlighted the problem of blisters and said, "There are some problems when you walk so long, initially — like blisters."

Rahul immediately counter-questioned, "Has everyone got blisters", to which the woman replied, " I haven't got any."

"Nor have I," responds Mr Gandhi.

Later, a man asked Mr Gandhi about his sunscreen preference to which he responded that he does not use any. The video also revealed that in their free time Rahul Gandhi calls his mother, does some exercise and catches up with friends.

Talking about the yatra, Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day. Soon it will enter Maharashtra from the Nanded district in the first week of November.

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached a milestone on Saturday covering 1000 kilometres after starting from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent launched on 7 September 2022, covering as many as 12 states.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and awaken the country's people to the dangers of economic inequalities and social polar and political centralisation.