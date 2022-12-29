Rahul Gandhi Violated Guidelines 113 Times: CRPF On Congress' 'Security Breach' Charge During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi violated security protocols on 113 occasions since 2020 including in the Delhi leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The statement from the central paramilitary force came days after Congress alleged that Rahul Gandhi's security was breached during the Yatra in the national capital on December 24 and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure his safety.

"Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," the CRPF said in a statement. The force has also said that it would be taking up this matter separately.

The CRPF's reply was sent late at night on Wednesday after the Congress shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the security of Rahul Gandhi was compromised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital and accusing it of "completely" failing to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee.

"For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," the CRPF said.

The force said, "the security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines". "It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and security agencies as per guidelines".

"Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders concerned including the state governments. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit," said the CRPF.

The Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for December 23, 2022, ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on December 22, 2022, said the CRPF, adding "all security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made".

Security arrangements made for the protectee work fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down, the CRPF further added.

(With ANI Inputs)