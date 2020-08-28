Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the NEET-JEE exams controversy, saying that the safety of the NEET-JEE aspirants should not be compromised due to the Centre's failures.

"NEET-JEE aspirants' safety should not be compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus," Gandhi wrote on Twitter along with a video message to the students and the government.

The Congress leader targetted the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and threw his weight behind the students demanding the postponement of the exams.

"You're the future of this country. You are the students and you are going to take this country to new heights..." the Congress MP from Wayanad said.

The Gandhi scion said that the government should listen to the students and that it can't force anything on them.

"What I don't understand is why you should be held responsible and why further pain should be imposed on you... So why should the government force anything on you? It's important that the government listens to the students," he said in the video.

NEET-JEE aspirants’ safety should not compromised due to the failures of the Govt.



Govt must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus.#SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/Y1CwfMhtHf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, six opposition-ruled states have moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its August 17 order which allowed the central government to conduct NEET and JEE exams in September. The petition has been moved by ministers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra through lawyer Sunil Fernandes.

The petitioners include West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Planning Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab Heath Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Ravindra Samant.

