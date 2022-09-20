Rahul Gandhi Unlikely To Contest Congress Presidential Polls Due To Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will reportedly not contest the upcoming party presidential polls as he is currently engaged with Bharat Jodo Yatra and would not be able to return to Delhi, news agency ANI reported quoting Congress sources. Currently, Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Kerala and will enter its Karnataka leg on September 29. The over 3,700-km, 150-day yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. The last date to file for nominations is September 30.

Earlier in the day, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal called on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and said only Rahul Gandhi would be able to confirm whether he will contest the election.

“Anybody can contest the elections for the post of Congress president, it's free and fair. It will be transparent. Only Rahul Gandhi can decide and tell if he is contesting or not,” Venugopal stated.

Meanwhile, this news comes amid the buzz of Gehlot and Tharoor being a choice for the party's president post in the election scheduled to be held on October 17, the result of which will be declared on October 19.

In the absence of a member of the Gandhi family in the prez poll, Gehlot and Tharoor are the probable candidates to run for the poll.

Earlier this evening, sources said that Tharoor has got the nod from Sonia Gandhi to contest the polls after he met her in Delhi. The nomination for the poll will start on September 24 and will conclude on September 30.

After the refusal of the Gandhi family to enter the race for the post of president, Gehlot and leaders like Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Kumari Selja, Malikarjun Kharge, Bhupesh Baghel are being considered possible choices.

The Congress party has completed the internal election process by August 20. The party had announced that the election for the post of president will be held between August 21 and September 20.

However, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has still not cleared his stance on whether he would contest or who his choice would be.