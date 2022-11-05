Rahul Gandhi, Two Others Booked For Using KGF-2 Songs In Congress' Videos

A FIRST Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised use of music from the superhit movie 'KGF 2' during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yarta', reported news agency PTI.

The case was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for allegedly using KGF-2 music in the videos posted by Jairam Ramesh's official Twitter handle.

"The said videos were made using the popular sound recordings owned and held by the complainant. The said sound recordings are that of the cinematographic film "KGF Chapter 2" (Hindi version) which is popular globally," Naveen Kumar, manager of MRT music who filed the complaint was quoted as saying by PTI.

"On perusal of the videos it is clear that all the accused have fraudulently, blatantly and slavishly with an intention of making wrongful gains have unauthorizedly and illegally used the sound recording owned and held by the Complainant," he added.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra kicked off on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is likely to reach Jammu on January 30, 2023.

The march so far covered five southern states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It will traverse through different states in this course

Earlier, while speaking about the grand old party's campaign, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh had said that it is a Bharat Jodo Yatra to combat the divisive politics of BJP, to awaken the country to dangers faced by India because of economic inequalities, because of social polarisation and because of political centralisation.

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally, Rahul Gandhi had mentioned that every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united.

The five-month Yatra will cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states.

(With inputs from agencies)