Rahul Gandhi To Be Opposition’s Prime Ministerial Face In 2024 Polls: Congress’ Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath, said on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's face for the Prime Minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In an email interview with PTI, the veteran Congress leader praised Gandhi for leading the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra and stated that he is not in politics for power but for the common people of the country.

"Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power. As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM also said that no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long "padyatra". No family other than the Gandhi family has made so many sacrifices for the country, he added.

The 76-year-old leader said that there was no place for "traitors" in the party. On being asked about any chance of return for the former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nath said, "I would not comment on any individual, but those "traitors" who betrayed the party and broke the trust of its workers, there is no place for them in the organisation."

Speaking about the old pension scheme, Nath said that it will be implemented in the state after the Congress assumes power in the state.

On Madhya Pradesh, the former chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may change any chief minister, but it would not matter as the people of the state have made up their minds to elect the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that there will be some organisational changes in the state before the assembly polls.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls next year, and the Grand Old Party is eyeing a win.